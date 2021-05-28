Toronto sushi joint that was a neighbourhood favourite has permanently closed

A Toronto sushi joint that's been a neighbourhood favourite has permanently closed after a decade in business.

Qi Sushi owner Jennifer Park wrote a heartfelt goodbye post on Facebook on May 19.

"You will all forever be in my hearts, and I'm sorry that this is happening. Thank you for an amazing 10 year chapter in my life," reads the post, signed simply "Jenny."

Over 50 comments on the post express an outpouring of grief over losing the restaurant, and thanks for their hospitality toward the local Cabbagetown community.

"So sad to hear this news, always enjoy your sushi and your friendly nature Jenny!" wrote one person.

"I used to love coming here for lunch when I was working at Daniels Spectrum!! Everyone was always so nice and sweet and we were always given so much food. Sad to see you go," wrote another.

A worker at nearby Yonge Street Mission wrote, "Can't tell you how many times I ate here with other YSM staff. You'll be missed in the community that's for sure. Thanks for the many years of delicious service with a smile!"

"Your sushi has literally fed me for the three years that I was working at the YSM building by Gerrard and Parliament. I truly cherish all the lunchtimes that myself and fellow YSM staff coworkers and friends have had here," another YSM worker chimed in.

Many other comments expressed how Qi was their favourite sushi or date-night restaurant, their go-to, at the top of their list, some saying they felt it was the best sushi in the city.

Qi Sushi closed permanently on May 23.