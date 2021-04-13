City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
did doug ford get a haircut

Doug Ford got a haircut and people in Ontario are furious about it

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Residents of Ontario have found a new reason to be angry with Doug Ford this week: An apparent haircut.

During any other time, it would be hilarious to imagine that the premier getting a little taken off the top would be a newsworthy event — but given that we're all stuck in COVID-19 lockdown and haven't been able to go to a salon or barber shop in weeks, it's all anyone could talk about after his daily press conference on Monday.

Ford was joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams to give one of the province's regular pandemic updates, during which he revealed that schools provincewide will be staying closed following the delayed spring break this week.

But the announcement of the pivot to virtual-only learning starting April 19 apparently wasn't the only thing capturing viewers' attention.

It was hard to ignore the fact that Ford looked notably less disheveled than during his last public appearance, with his hair suddenly appearing much shorter and cleaner.

Given that businesses offering personal care services have been shuttered in Ford's home region of Toronto since Nov. 23 and obviously did not get to open up in grey zones on April 12 as planned, many are wondering how the heck his new 'do came about.

Was it a black market haircut by a rule-defying barber? Was it performed by a friend in their condo stairwell, as has been the case in at least one building in T.O.? Does Ford just have special connections?

Of the numerous enraged and hilarious responses, some even joked that the trim was somehow a result of the vaccine, which Ford got on Friday.

Before Ford had the chance to address the issue publicly, CBC reporter Lorenda Reddekopp asked the leader's office the hard question everyone has been demanding an answer to. 

Apparently, and rather anticlimactically, it was an at-home cut performed by Ford's daughter over the weekend in the home they share.

He confirmed in his presser on Tuesday afternoon that she used dog clippers and added that it was all caught on video to prove it.

It's quite apparent, based on the last day's reactions, that tensions are high and tempers are on the edge as we all patiently await the ramped up vaccine rollout that we've been promised is starting amid yet another stay-at-home order and full shutdown.

Lead photo by

CPAC

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto hospital introduces Kindness Cart to thank and support overworked staff

Turtles are having a moment in Toronto right now and here's why

Doug Ford got a haircut and people in Ontario are furious about it

People in Toronto furious and upset after truck driver who killed cyclist found not guilty

John Tory says social distancing circles in Trinity Bellwoods Park could return

Canada was just ranked the best country in the world

Plans unveiled for new Corktown Station transit hub in Toronto

This Toronto fried chicken spot just took a mental health day