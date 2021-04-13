Doug Ford got a haircut and people in Ontario are furious about it

Residents of Ontario have found a new reason to be angry with Doug Ford this week: An apparent haircut.

During any other time, it would be hilarious to imagine that the premier getting a little taken off the top would be a newsworthy event — but given that we're all stuck in COVID-19 lockdown and haven't been able to go to a salon or barber shop in weeks, it's all anyone could talk about after his daily press conference on Monday.

Not us being in the middle of a stay at home order issued by Doug Ford and Doug Ford pulling up with a fresh haircut l o l — sunnybebe (@sennabracken) April 13, 2021

Ford was joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams to give one of the province's regular pandemic updates, during which he revealed that schools provincewide will be staying closed following the delayed spring break this week.

But the announcement of the pivot to virtual-only learning starting April 19 apparently wasn't the only thing capturing viewers' attention.

How did Doug Ford Get a haircut ? Fresh Cut and Fresh Lies from this guy geez pic.twitter.com/58vy5Hy6cx — HH_Toronto 🇨🇦 (@HH_Toronto) April 13, 2021

It was hard to ignore the fact that Ford looked notably less disheveled than during his last public appearance, with his hair suddenly appearing much shorter and cleaner.

Given that businesses offering personal care services have been shuttered in Ford's home region of Toronto since Nov. 23 and obviously did not get to open up in grey zones on April 12 as planned, many are wondering how the heck his new 'do came about.

Can someone ask the real question here...how the hell did Doug Ford get a hair cut?!?! 💇‍♂️ — Sherri (@sherhockeymom) April 13, 2021

Was it a black market haircut by a rule-defying barber? Was it performed by a friend in their condo stairwell, as has been the case in at least one building in T.O.? Does Ford just have special connections?

Of the numerous enraged and hilarious responses, some even joked that the trim was somehow a result of the vaccine, which Ford got on Friday.

The vaccine gave Doug Ford an amazing hair cut! — Ben Bankas (@BenBankas) April 13, 2021

Before Ford had the chance to address the issue publicly, CBC reporter Lorenda Reddekopp asked the leader's office the hard question everyone has been demanding an answer to.

Apparently, and rather anticlimactically, it was an at-home cut performed by Ford's daughter over the weekend in the home they share.

He confirmed in his presser on Tuesday afternoon that she used dog clippers and added that it was all caught on video to prove it.

Some people commented on Premier Doug Ford's new 'do, obvious yesterday in his news conference. His office tells me it was a weekend at-home haircut by one of his daughters who lives at home and his wife. #onpoli pic.twitter.com/M9n87uh6rc — Lorenda Reddekopp (@CBCLorenda) April 13, 2021

It's quite apparent, based on the last day's reactions, that tensions are high and tempers are on the edge as we all patiently await the ramped up vaccine rollout that we've been promised is starting amid yet another stay-at-home order and full shutdown.