book vaccine toronto

How to book COVID vaccine shots in Toronto and rules for those 18 and over

Booking a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Toronto is now a possiblity for even more residents as new groups are now eligible to be vaccinated based on age and where they live.

Starting today, all those aged 50 and up (born in 1971 or earlier) who live in designated hot spot areas can reserve appointments at city immunization clinics by using the provincial online registration system or booking by phone.

"Hot spot areas are neighbourhoods identified by the Province of Ontario with ongoing and historic high rates of COVID-19 transmission, hospitalization and death," says the city. 

"These areas were also identified by the province to have populations with higher risk factors including racialization, income, quality of housing, immigration status and education attainment."

Premier Doug Ford announced Wednesday that mobile health teams will also soon be vaccinating residents aged 18 and older living in these hot spot areas by coming directly to congregate settings, residential buildings, faith-based centres and large workplaces and providing shots on site. 

And while concrete details of this plan have yet to be released, the city says Michael Garron Hospital and East Toronto Health Partners will deploy two mobile teams to two mosques in Thorncliffe and Flemingdon to vaccinate residents age 18 and older today.

Residents who don't live in one of these priority neighbourhoods but were born in 1961 or earlier can also currently book appointments at city clinics

Groups that are eligible to receive their vaccine at a hospital immunization clinics include:

Frontline health care workers in all risk groups, adults who are receiving ongoing home care, adults in First Nations/Métis/Inuit populations, faith leaders who as part of their regular role are at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 through close contact with persons and families, and people with the highest-risk health conditions. 

A list of the high-risk health conditions that qualifiy for vaccination can be found online, as can a map of vaccine clinic locations across the city. 

Adults aged 55 and older can also access the AstraZeneca vaccine at select pharmacies and from some primary care providers. 

As of April 8 at 3 p.m., a total of 684,809 vaccine doses had been administered in Toronto.

