A Toronto condo is telling people to stop getting haircuts in the stairwell

Don't try to get your at home haircut in the stairwell of a certain Toronto condo building or you'll be invoiced for their sanitization and cleaning and may face "necessary administrative and legal consequences."

On Apr. 6, residents of Kings Club in Toronto managed by CAPREIT received an unusual emailed announcement. The announcement said that during an inspection, management had found evidence the stairwells were being used as impromptu salons.

The email says the stairs are only intended to be used to exit the building, that hair makes a mess, is a fire code violation, and goes against CAPREIT safety standards.

If the stylist and the stylee were from different households, it would also violate the 2-metre rule.

"These violations are not acceptable and will not be tolerated," the statement says. "Individuals who are positively identified will be invoiced for the cleaning and sanitization of the stairwells."

The statement also says residents can contact Kings Club Management if they have questions, though Kings Club Management has yet to respond to a request for comment from blogTO.

Some of us may look like cavemen by this point, but it's really not worth risking the consequences just to get a fresh cut. After all, a new stay-at-home order was just announced, so it's unlikely you'll be seeing anyone you desperately need to impress with your 'do.