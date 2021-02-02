10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that closed in Toronto last month included some local favourites that have been around for decades. We said goodbye to a Leslieville watering hole and the last location of a beloved cupcake chain. A crop of stores from the world's largest coffeehouse chain also called it quits.

Here are notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

After 32 years, The Strat has shut down for good on January 31, meaning goodbye to its sweet patio. Owner Brothers Dharam and Anil have decided to retire, though there's still a Stratengers location in Bolton.

The final dinner service of this Leslieville pub was on January 30, just a year after opening. According to managers, the building's landlord needed to take over the space. That being said, sister bar Wayla may have something new in the works worth looking forward to.

A decade since launching, the popular purveyor of cupcakes has closed for good. The closure of Prairie Girl's flagship in the Financial District was the last of five to go.

More than 20 Toronto stores of the Seattle-based coffee chain closed at the end of the month, but it followed a weekend of preliminary closures, including nearly all the Starbucks in The PATH or the Yonge and College shop—a crowd favourite.

Toronto's trailblazing bookstore for children's lit has shuttered after 35 years of being a hub for parents of all kinds, inlcuding those in the LGBTQ community and of special needs children. The owners of this Harbord Street staple have decided to retire.

This steakhouse chain's locations in Scarborough and Square One both closed early January after more than 15 years of aged prime ribs. You can still find its restaurants in Vaughan, Niagara, and at Pearson Airport.

You'll have to get your bacon fix elsewhere: Kensington Market's restaurant for all things pork shut down despite revamping its menu, citing loss of tourism in the Market as the final blow.

The prohibition-style cocktail bar by Yonge-Dundas Square has moved to an online cocktail class model, but not before putting all its equiment up for sale. But Duncan Chan, who also owns the escape room Trapped, says 114 will be back in a new location soon enough.

After three years in Yorkville, this eyewear store officially saw itself out of Canada in 2021. SEE joins the growing list of global chains to abandon their Mink Mile boutiques in the last few months.

Amidst mass Gap Inc. closures, Intermix folded at the end of January and moved officially online for Canadian shoppers. The Gap-owned brand moved into Yorkville nearly a decade ago with plans to expand, but that idea's gone bust.