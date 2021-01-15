Toronto restaurant that opened a few months before COVID is closing for good

A Toronto restaurant known for their chicken, burgers, cold pints and friendly atmosphere is closing its doors for good, adding to the tragically ever-increasing tally of shuttered businesses.

Gordons Pub Kitchen posted to social media that they'd be closing within the first month of 2021. In addition to serving tasty pub food, they were also part of a successful food drive last year.

"We would like to start by thanking our beloved patrons in the Leslieville neighbourhood; Your continued support has helped us keep our doors open during this pandemic and it has been a pleasure to serve so many new and old friends," reads a message signed by Kent Keilback and the Gordons Pub Kitchen team.

"I would also like to thank our amazing staff, past and present, that have helped make Gordons the friendly and warm place that it is. Even during these constantly changing and uncertain times, you have continued to give your all."

Final specials include their chicken tenders and smashed burger for $13. However, they're of course only open for takeout and delivery right now.

"The current landlord has requested to take over the space," managers Katie Bradley and Joshua Bordo told blogTO. "He has his own business that he needed to move out of in another spot and move in to our current space."

They added: "Our business owner Kent Keilback is also the owner of dance bar Wayla, in the Leslieville neighborhood.

"We are working on reimagining the front portion of that space into a boozy coffee and sandwich café, under the expanded moniker What Are You Looking At. A no judgement café where you can get a shot of Baileys in your morning coffee, if you so choose."

The final dinner service for Gordons Pub Kitchen will be Saturday, Jan. 30.