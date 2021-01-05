Steakhouse chain is permanently closing its Toronto location

The only true Toronto location of a steakhouse chain has announced it's permanently closing this week.

Canyon Creek is a sibling brand to Jack Astor's and Scaddabush run by SIR Corp. They're closing their Scarborough and Square One locations at the end of the week, which were in business for over 15 years.

Dixon Road, Vaughan Mills and Fallsview Niagara locations will remain open.

The restaurant is known as a date night destination for steaks, pub faves like sandwiches and cocktails.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered our environment and put a great deal of stress on many businesses including our own," reads an announcement posted to Canyon Creek's social media.

"Today, our landlords presented us with an unexpected and immediate opportunity to vacate both locations. Given the current economic conditions and uncertain future, we have decided to exercise this option and return the property to our landlords."

The Scarborough and Square One locations of Canyon Creek will be permanently closed effective end of day Jan. 8.