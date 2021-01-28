Here are all the Toronto Starbucks stores permanently closing in the next few days

More than 25 Starbucks stores in Toronto are closing permanently next week, so grab your caramel macchiatos before it's too late.

The Seattle-based coffee chain announced earlier this month that it plans to shutter up to 300 coffee shops across Canada by the end of March, following a number of closures in 2020.

The day of reckoning has arrived for a crop of Toronto Starbucks locations, including a few major downtown stores, the majority of which will be closing on Monday.

In some cases, like the Scotia Plaza location, or a number of Starbucks in The PATH, closures will take place as early as Saturday.

Stores slated to close have adjusted their hours on the Starbucks site and app to reflect their final days of service.

Staff at Starbucks stores ranging from downtown Toronto to Richmond Hill are now scrambling to let their regulars know they'll have to find an alternative spot for their bean water.

According to some staff at downtown Starbucks, who asked to remain anonymous, they were notified about their store's closing about a week and a half ago.

A small number of staff are being transferred to other locations, but the majority are being dismissed permanently.

Here are the Starbucks locations in Toronto that are closing permanently in the next few days: