Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
starbucks closing toronto

Here are all the Toronto Starbucks stores permanently closing in the next few days

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

More than 25 Starbucks stores in Toronto are closing permanently next week, so grab your caramel macchiatos before it's too late. 

The Seattle-based coffee chain announced earlier this month that it plans to shutter up to 300 coffee shops across Canada by the end of March, following a number of closures in 2020.

The day of reckoning has arrived for a crop of Toronto Starbucks locations, including a few major downtown stores, the majority of which will be closing on Monday. 

In some cases, like the Scotia Plaza location, or a number of Starbucks in The PATH, closures will take place as early as Saturday.

Stores slated to close have adjusted their hours on the Starbucks site and app to reflect their final days of service. 

Staff at Starbucks stores ranging from downtown Toronto to Richmond Hill are now scrambling to let their regulars know they'll have to find an alternative spot for their bean water.

According to some staff at downtown Starbucks, who asked to remain anonymous, they were notified about their store's closing about a week and a half ago.

A small number of staff are being transferred to other locations, but the majority are being dismissed permanently.

Here are the Starbucks locations in Toronto that are closing permanently in the next few days: 

  • Bathurst and Fleet (600 Fleet St.)
  • Bay and Elm (686 Bay St.)
  • Bay and Grosvenor (37 Grosvenor St.)
  • Bloor and Bathurst (494 Bloor St. West)
  • Bloor and Gladstone (1090 Bloor St. West)
  • Church and Gerrard (66 Gerrard St. East)
  • Davisville and Yonge (1909 Yonge St.)
  • Dufferin Mall (900 Dufferin St.)
  • First Canadian Place (Sat)
  • Front and Jarvis (81 Front St. East)
  • Hillcrest Mall (9350 Yonge St.)
  • Jarvis and Dundas (253 Jarvis St.)
  • King and Peter (370 King St. West)
  • King and Sherbourne (251 King Street E.)
  • PATH Concourse, Royal Bank Plaza - closing Sunday
  • PATH Concourse, Richmond Adelaide Centre - Closing Sunday
  • Promenade Mall (1 Promenade Cir.)
  • Queen and Ossington (2 Ossington Ave.)
  • Queens Quay and Lower Jarvis (132 Queens Quay E.)
  • Scotia Plaza (40 King Street West) - closing Saturday
  • St Clair and Bathurst (504 St. Clair Ave. West)
  • Wellington and John (224 Wellington St. West)
  • Wellington and Simcoe, RBC (155 Wellington St. W) - Closing Saturday
  • Wellington and University (55 University Ave.)
  • Yonge and Wellesley (8 Wellesley St. East)
  • Yonge and College (450 Yonge St.) - Closing Sunday
  • Yonge and Queens Quay (1 Yonge St.)
  • York and Bremner (25 York St.)
  • York Mills Centre (16 York Mills Rd.)
Lead photo by

Storefronts Toronto

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Here are all the Toronto Starbucks stores permanently closing in the next few days

New DoorDash scam is fraudulently charging people who don't even have the app

10 bars in Toronto currently operating as something completely different

Chef from top new Toronto restaurant now has her own Thai food delivery service

Toronto cafe transforms into an indoor farmers' market one day a week

Toronto airline pilot working as a virtual sommelier after COVID threatened his job

Toronto restaurant reserves Valentine's meals for customers let down on New Year's

Toronto Italian sandwich shop has been popping up at bars you can't drink at right now