These are the Starbucks that have closed in Toronto this year

It's been a rough year on so many fronts for the people of Toronto, with small businesses closing all over the city since COVID-19 first hit.

But it's not only independent stores and restaurants feeling the pinch of pandemic restrictions — outposts of huge corporate chains have similarly been vanishing from the map, disappointing those who've come to rely on said chains for whatever it is they're known to sell.

Starbucks, purveyor of great coffee, addictive little egg bites and free Wi-Fi for as long as you want, is a big one.

Three more Starbucks stores just closed in Toronto and residents are shook https://t.co/s2NNzRNE7U #Toronto #Starbucks — blogTO (@blogTO) October 29, 2020

The Seattle-based cafe giant revealed plans to restructure operations earlier this year which include pivoting to more of a "grab-and-go" model that could eventually see up to 200 stores close across Canada.

Loathe as we can be to appear as supporters of the "big guy," Torontonians can't help but be crushed when a Starbucks store they love shuts down. They're more than just coffee shops for many: They're warm, comfortable community spaces that just happen to sell dope cookies.

Here are some Starbucks in Toronto that have closed in 2020 so far.

This store was one of a handful of Starbucks that ceased operations early on in the pandemic due to lockdown restrictions and never re-opened — though it's of note that a brand new outpost of the chain did just open up inside the nearby Queen and Portland Loblaw's.

This Starbucks in Leaside posted a notice on its door shortly before Halloween informing the community that it would be permanently closing, breaking the hearts of loyal locals and prompting some worry about the economy.

One of the first and best-known Toronto outposts of the Seattle coffee chain closed in March after 20 years at 765 Yonge Street. Formerly the Albert Britnell Book Shop, this location was popular among people heading to work or study at the nearby library.

Regulars at the 657 Dupont Starbucks were disappointed to learn that this unusually-glamorous coffee house, with its high ceilings, luxe leather chairs and multiple chandeliers, would would be permanently closing on October 25 like several others in the city.

The Starbucks at 1200 King St. W., which itself moved across Dufferin Street less than two years ago from its original location beside Island Foods to make way for an incoming condo development, closed this fall, leaving one beautiful store-side mural behind.

This semi-hidden Starbucks at 150 Bloor Street West, located just steps from the ROM behind the gorgeous and historical Church of the Redeemer, also closed down for good in October. Fortunately there are still several other locations within a five minute walk.

The popular Yonge & Rose Hill Starbucks at 5 Rose Hill Ave., just south of St. Clair, closed this year, but a new bigger, busier store opened just a few blocks away. Like all the other stores on this list, it will be missed by regulars.

This roomier-than-usual Starbucks location at 3050 Yonge St. was known for its friendly baristas, modern decor and an ample amount of window seats for customers to enjoy. It was permanently closed in late October of 2020.

This cozy location in Old Toronto has bitten the dust as well. It wasn't a huge cafe, but it certainly was pretty both inside and out with its massive windows, exposed brick and solid black exterior.