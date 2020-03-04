One of Toronto's original Starbucks locations just shut down

Starbucks run aplenty in Toronto, but if it means anything to you, one of the oldest ones in the city has closed down for good.

Arguably one of the most well-known Toronto outposts of the Seattle coffee chain has shuttered after 20 years of serving up grande and venti drinks from 765 Yonge Street.

The cafe, located just south of the Toronto Reference Library, recently papered-up its windows alerting the public of its closure.

While it's rare to lament the end of a coffee shop with scores more of its kind across the city, this Starbucks, formerly the Albert Britnell Book Shop, was definitely a step above other locations (though lesser locations have been mourned by locals too).

Maintaining some design aspects of the old book store, the Yonge and Bloor Starbucks had wood bookcases with some of the original volumes from the Albert Britnell shop, which closed in 1999 after operating there for 106 years.

You can still see the Albert Britnell book store sign on the second floor of the building.

The Starbucks brand first landed in Toronto in 1996, opening five locations simultaneously, including one on the Danforth.

It wasn't until 2000 that the chain took over 765 Yonge Street, where it operated directly next to an equally busy Tim Hortons for years.