Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
banana republic toronto

Banana Republic closes flagship location in Toronto

Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
After 25 years in Yorkville, Banana Republic's flagship Toronto store has shuttered its doors for good.

The two-storey shop, which opened at 80 Bloor St. West in 1995, was one of two original locations of the American brand to launch in Toronto. The second opened in the Eaton Centre around the same time. 

Spanning a whopping 6,000 square feet, Banana Republic took over what used to be an Emporio Armani store.

It will soon be transformed into a golden tower, if all goes according to plan.

The properties at 80 and 82 Bloor St. West, which includes the Harry Rosen flagship next door, are to be incorporated into what is slated to be a 79-storey mixed use tower — one of the tallest in Canada.

Like many other Gap-owned brands, there have been closures across the board for the retailer. 

Last year, Gap announced it would be shuttering nearly half of their locations over the next two years, including some located in Canada.

Banana Republic still operates a number of stores in the city, including in Yorkdale Mall, Sherway Gardens, and Bayview Village. Online, they're currently running sales of up to 50 per cent.

There have been multiple other store closures this year on Toronto's luxury strip. J. Crew and Mulberry both shuttered in the last few months, and the Club Monaco building is now up for sale.

Lead photo by

Banana Republic

