Trendy global fashion chain permanently closing its only Toronto location

Gap Inc. is continuing to shutter stores across Toronto, with its luxury retailer Intermix being the latest to fold.

The New York-based womenswear chain has announced that it's shuttering its only Canadian store, located in Yorkville, at the end of January. It will move exclusively online for Canadian shoppers.

It's been nearly a decade since Gap first brought Intermix to Toronto with a 2,500-square-foot flagship at 130 Bloor St. West.

Intermix, which offers personal stylists and a curated stock of designer brands, was founded in 1993. It was acquired by Gap in 2012 with plans to expand the brand further.

The expansion never happened, with Intermix's Yorkville location failing to make a mark amidst other high-end stores in Toronto's Mink Mile.

It will join other Gap Inc. locations that have shuttered permanently, including a number of Banana Republic and Gap locations, including their 30-year flagship at Bay and Bloor.

According to a Gap Inc. spokesperson, the company has been undergoing changes to "meet [the] current market conditions and the surge in online demand."

"As with any store closure, we are encouraging employees to find opportunities at other locations within our family of bran​ds," said Gap Inc.

"We remain committed to making appropriate and timely decisions on stores that don’t fit our vision for the future of Gap Inc. and are confident these closures will strengthen our company moving forward."