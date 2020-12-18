Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
intermix toronto

Trendy global fashion chain permanently closing its only Toronto location

Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Gap Inc. is continuing to shutter stores across Toronto, with its luxury retailer Intermix being the latest to fold. 

The New York-based womenswear chain has announced that it's shuttering its only Canadian store, located in Yorkville, at the end of January. It will move exclusively online for Canadian shoppers.

It's been nearly a decade since Gap first brought Intermix to Toronto with a 2,500-square-foot flagship at 130 Bloor St. West. 

Intermix, which offers personal stylists and a curated stock of designer brands, was founded in 1993. It was acquired by Gap in 2012 with plans to expand the brand further. 

The expansion never happened, with Intermix's Yorkville location failing to make a mark amidst other high-end stores in Toronto's Mink Mile. 

It will join other Gap Inc. locations that have shuttered permanently, including a number of Banana Republic and Gap locations, including their 30-year flagship at Bay and Bloor

According to a Gap Inc. spokesperson, the company has been undergoing changes to "meet [the] current market conditions and the surge in online demand." 

"As with any store closure, we are encouraging employees to find opportunities at other locations within our family of bran​ds," said Gap Inc. 

"We remain committed to making appropriate and timely decisions on stores that don’t fit our vision for the future of Gap Inc. and are confident these closures will strengthen our company moving forward." 

Lead photo by

Intermix

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Trendy global fashion chain permanently closing its only Toronto location

Toronto Mayor John Tory keeps putting masks over his entire face for some reason

Out-of-work mannequins take to Toronto sidewalks in support of local businesses

Hamilton mall extends hours for shoppers coming in from York Region and Toronto

25 stores on Queen West doing curbside pickup or delivery

York Region malls see massive lines as crowds flock there ahead of lockdown

People worried about rush of shoppers at Vaughan Mills before mall closes for lockdown

The Gap is closing its flagship store in Toronto