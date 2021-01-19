Toronto bookstore is permanently closing after almost 35 years

A Toronto bookstore that's been an integral part of the community is permanently closing its doors after 35 years.

Parentbooks might sound like a store for children's literature, but in fact it was well known as a resource for the parents of autistic children, and others in unique situations.

"Parentbooks will be closing permanently at the end of January. After more than three decades of community bookselling, we are ready to retire," reads an announcement on their Facebook page, signed by Patti, Bill, Maureen and Leslie.

The store will remain open from noon to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday for online and phone orders, available to be mailed or for curbside pickup.

"Parentbooks has had a profound relationship with the Autism community; we supported the growth of midwifery in Ontario; and we worked closely with educators, clinicians, ECEs, caregivers, and others across a wide spectrum of professions," continues their closing announcement.

"We are connected to the families that have come to Parentbooks looking for resources to help them through the challenges of raising a family. Parents of young children and teens. Families with special needs. Families in the LGBTQQ+ community. Foster care and families of adoption. The trust you have put in us over the years has made being a community bookstore a remarkable endeavour."

The bookstore will be closing for good at the end of January, and though no in-store customers or farewell party will see them off, you can place orders until Jan. 29.