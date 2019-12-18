Toronto feces thrower Samuel Opoku released on bail

The 23-year-old man accused of tossing liquified feces on five people at university campuses across Toronto last month is finally loose after spending just over three weeks in police custody.

Samuel Opoku, better known among the gawking online masses as "peepeepoopoo man," was arrested on November 26 and has been charged with five accounts of assault with a weapon, as well as five counts of mischief.

The young man's initial court appearance on November 27 was well-attended but unfruitful, resulting in his bail hearing being put over to December 3.

Court hearing number 2 was similarly unproductive.

Opoku was, however, granted bail today during his third appearance in front of a judge at Toronto's Old City Hall court house.

#BREAKING: The 23-year old man accused in a string of 3 attacks across Toronto involving liquified feces has been granted bail.



Samuel Opoku is charged with 5 counts each of assault with a weapon and mischief. — NEWSTALK1010 (@NEWSTALK1010) December 18, 2019

The alleged serial feces thrower was released under several conditions, according to CP24: That he maintain regular visits to his doctor, continue to take prescribed medications and seek formal counselling.

"The courts and the crowns and the defense counsel all worked together in a very sober and reflective and careful and considerate way to put together these plans," said Opokuo's lawyer, Jordan Weisz, to reporters on Wednesday at Old City Hall.

"We've returned to bail court multiple times and we put together a plan that we felt was satisfactory and we were very glad and relieved that the judge agreed with us today."

Opoku is scheduled to return to court on December 23 for another hearing.

Samuel Opoku, the #feces thrower was granted bail on Wednesday. Should he gave been granted #bail? How do those who were affected feel? If he breaks his bail terms maybe this time they will punish him. A reasonable person wouldn't have done what he did. https://t.co/lRCqo1rGEH — Paige Meehan (@PaigeMeehan4) December 18, 2019

Police allege that Opoku threw "liquefied fecal matter" at five people in three separate incidents between November 22 and November 25.

On Friday, November 22, the suspect is said to have thrown a bucket of feces on "a woman and a young person" at the University of Toronto's John P. Robarts Research Library.

On Sunday, the same man is thought to have entered York University's Scott Library at 4700 Keele Street and thrown the contents of a bucket at a man and woman.

Another woman was assaulted similarly on Monday near College and McCaul Streets.

In all three cases, police say the man "threw contents from a bucket which was described as liquefied fecal matter" at unsuspecting victims.

Resume vigilance, students.