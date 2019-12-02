10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in November

Restaurants, stores and other places that closed in Toronto last month may be gone by now, but some of them are transforming into great new digs, some even run by the same people that operated the former project in the space. From fine dining to drive-thrus, these businesses unfortunately won’t see 2020.

Here are the most notable businesses that closed in Toronto tlast month.

A wild mid-November party was the last hurrah of this soul food spot that provided Queen West with its fair share of zany Caesars.

This video rental store at Avenue and Lawrence was already resurrected once, but the beginning of this month saw the end of one of the last spots of its kind in Toronto.

This outpost of the popular West Queen West taco spot pivoted in a vegetarian direction by shutting down this month and turning into Tacos Rico.

Roncesvalles Village is sadly no longer home to this small but feisty neighbourhood coffee shop that shuttered abruptly this month.

Gluten-free sweets and eats can no longer be obtained from a location of this ritzy cafe in Yorkville, though a Vaughan flagship still operates.

Crosstown construction claimed another victim in the form of the midtown location for this popular gastropub. The original spot is still open in Riverside.

The Boxcar Social folks behind this Toronto location of a Halifax pizza place decided to quickly and quietly convert the space into extra seating for the Boxcar next door.

Toronto’s interest in liquid nitrogen ice cream seems to be dying down, as this main resource for the treat that’s cool in more ways than one shuttered this month on Queen West.

Seeing as this location of McDonald's in Parkdale was known as one of the sketchiest in town, it probably doesn't come as much of a surprise that it shut down in the quickly changing area.

Although this nostalgic Leslieville diner may have technically closed on December 1, its time was basically up in November. Apparently a new project by the same owner will be appearing in its place.