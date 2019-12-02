City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto closed

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in November

Restaurants, stores and other places that closed in Toronto last month may be gone by now, but some of them are transforming into great new digs, some even run by the same people that operated the former project in the space. From fine dining to drive-thrus, these businesses unfortunately won’t see 2020.

Here are the most notable businesses that closed in Toronto tlast month.

Harlem Underground

A wild mid-November party was the last hurrah of this soul food spot that provided Queen West with its fair share of zany Caesars.

Videoflicks

This video rental store at Avenue and Lawrence was already resurrected once, but the beginning of this month saw the end of one of the last spots of its kind in Toronto.

Grand Electric Taqueria

This outpost of the popular West Queen West taco spot pivoted in a vegetarian direction by shutting down this month and turning into Tacos Rico.

Gloria

Roncesvalles Village is sadly no longer home to this small but feisty neighbourhood coffee shop that shuttered abruptly this month.

Sorelle and Co.

Gluten-free sweets and eats can no longer be obtained from a location of this ritzy cafe in Yorkville, though a Vaughan flagship still operates.

Prohibition Midtown

Crosstown construction claimed another victim in the form of the midtown location for this popular gastropub. The original spot is still open in Riverside.

Yeah Yeahs

The Boxcar Social folks behind this Toronto location of a Halifax pizza place decided to quickly and quietly convert the space into extra seating for the Boxcar next door.

Cool N2

Toronto’s interest in liquid nitrogen ice cream seems to be dying down, as this main resource for the treat that’s cool in more ways than one shuttered this month on Queen West.

McDonald's in Parkdale 

Seeing as this location of McDonald's in Parkdale was known as one of the sketchiest in town, it probably doesn't come as much of a surprise that it shut down in the quickly changing area.

Billy's Diner

Although this nostalgic Leslieville diner may have technically closed on December 1, its time was basically up in November. Apparently a new project by the same owner will be appearing in its place.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Grand Electric Taqueria

