Liquid nitrogen ice cream parlour in Toronto shuts down without warning

Toronto's liquid nitrogen trend may be losing steam, if the closure of one of our most popular spots for the frozen treat is any indication.

Cool N2 on Queen West was known for making ice cream using huge vats of liquid nitrogen and garnishing it with toasted marshmallows, fruit and syringes of syrup. Their Instagram bio now reads "Permanent Closed. Thank you for your coming."

The downtown location closed on November 4, and a Markham location has been closed for over half a year. Apparently the ice cream concept is being replaced by Japanese food.

Fortunately, if you're on the hunt for some eye-popping liquid nitrogen ice cream in Toronto, you can still get it at places like Cauldron.