Toronto's most popular gastropub just closed its newest location

One of Toronto's resources for cheap shots poured its last drink yesterday night.

Hot on the heels of news that Yitz's near Yonge and Eglinton would be closing in a matter of weeks, Prohibition Gastrohouse right near the intersection has announced that they've finally succumbed to the perils of local construction.

Owners of businesses in the area spoke out about the possibility that the current plague of construction in the area would force a lot of great spots to close. It appears their predictions are coming true.

"We gave it our best — our staff, our vendors, our partners — but three years of never-ending construction was too much for us to overcome," says owner Michael Summerfield.

"Our dream to turn PGH Midtown into a Yonge & Eglinton's go-to gastrohouse was big, but this construction has turned that dream into a nightmare."

Dust and noise closed PGH Midtown's patio, and their front door was obscured by scaffolding.

On November 14, Prohibition Gastrohouse celebrated their last night in business with a blowout party. Their 696 Queen Street East location is still in operation, and will host a "Farewell to Midtown" bash this weekend with extended "Hooch Hours."