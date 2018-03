Happy hour drink deals in Toronto can be found all over the city, any day of the week. It's the short period of time where drink prices are slashed and you're really getting a bang for your buck. Whether you want beer, wine or cocktails you have plenty of options.

Here's a round-up of happy hour drink deals in Toronto.

Multi Day

Thursday

Cibo Wine Bar serves half-priced wine on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wide Open has happy hour on Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Get your fill of drinks for only $2.75.

Sunday