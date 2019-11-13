Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 22 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
yitzs toronto

Toronto's iconic Jewish deli is closing after 47 years

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 22 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

After nearly half a century in business, one of Toronto's most iconic Jewish delis is closing its doors.

Fans of Yitz's near Yonge and Eglinton will likely be dismayed to learn that they don't have much longer to get their fill of smoked meat and matzoh ball soup.

First opened in 1972, the 346 Eglinton Avenue West storefront of Yitz's will be closing on December 1. Posts to social media indicate that they'll be available for catering in 2020.

It would appear that the owners' concerns that the construction of the Crosstown LRT would affect business were entirely legitimate.

Let's hope the mayhem doesn't cause too much more chaos or close too many more beloved businesses.

Lead photo by

jameskarrel

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's iconic Jewish deli is closing after 47 years

People are already lined up around the block for Toronto's first Eataly

Toronto bars are open until 4am this week

Toronto is getting a Drake-themed brunch event

Local restaurant donates 300 slices of pizza to Toronto's homeless

Popular Italian restaurant is closing in Toronto after 12 years

Toronto's prettiest gluten-free bakery cafe has closed

Toronto just got another conveyor belt hot pot restaurant