Toronto soul food joint known for its epic Caesars is closing after 10 years
A little piece of Harlem in Toronto has decided to cap off their 10 years in business by shutting down the restaurant for good.
An extension of Harlem, which closed in 2017, Harlem Underground will be serving their last plate of chicken and waffles next month. The soul food restaurant was also known for their mac n' cheese and Caesars.
"Over the last decade Harlem Underground has been an epicentre of black food and culture within the downtown core. The decision to close comes not from the restaurant itself, as we continue to be supported by the community at large, but from a personal need to see other creative endeavours grow," says owner Carl Cassell.
Those endeavours include a Toronto shipping container gallery/living space Cassell designed, as well as a shipping container retreat an hour outside the city.
Until Harlem Underground closes, they'll be serving a "Harlem Favourites" menu and throwing special events. They promise "four nights of debauchery and nostalgia in the form of music, art, food and cocktails" for their final weekend from November 8 - 11.
"We would like to thank all of our supporters, staff, patrons, party goes, promoters, DJs, musicians, performers, and artists, and most of all our family and friends for all the love that has kept us going for the last 10 years," reads the caption of an Instagram post announcing the closure.
"Although Harlem will be no more, we look forward to new adventures together."
