Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 2 hours ago
mac cheese toronto

The Best Mac and Cheese in Toronto

The best mac and cheese in Toronto is the ultimate comfort food, whether it's the straight-up classic version or an interesting twist on the traditional. There's just something about this cheesy, carb-o-licious dish that has us always coming back for more.

Here is the best mac and cheese in Toronto.

Bobbie Sue's
1

Bobbie Sue's

This Poutini's offshoot on Ossington is all about take-out mac, offering a variety of versions (and two different sizes) that all use cavatappi, from a classic five-cheese blend to more out-there creations, like blue cheese and Buffalo chicken with Frank's hot sauce, or carbonara with pancetta, grana padano and egg yolk. There are even vegan and gluten-free options.

Thompson Diner
2

Thompson Diner

A signature dish at this 24-hour diner that’s part of a luxury hotel at Wellington & Bathurst, the truffle mac & cheese consists of cavatappi (a.k.a. scoobi-doo pasta) covered in melty Asiago and aged cheddar, topped with toasted bread crumbs and a drizzle of truffle oil, all served in a cast-iron skillet. There’s also the option to add bacon or crab.

The Gabardine
3

The Gabardine

Tubular noodles are tossed in a béchamel sauce of cheddar, chevre, mozzarella and Parmesan (plus a hint of smoked paprika) at this Financial District favourite, and a herbed breadcrumb crust serves as the crunchy topping. Add cubes of smoked ham if you must, but you will definitely need a nap after this one.

White Brick Kitchen
4

White Brick Kitchen

Cavatappi is coated with a four-cheese sauce (provolone, cheddar, mozzarella plus a secret fourth cheese) and oven-dried tomatoes – with the option to add bacon – to create a satisfying dish at this relaxed corner spot in Koreatown that’s also known for its fried chicken and waffles. The mac is also sprinkled with Ritz cracker crumbs as a crunchy topping, and comes served with garlic bread (yes, more carbs!).

Victory Cafe
5

Victory Cafe

One of the Annex’s favourite hangouts has moved from Markham Street to Bloor, but the mac remains just as delicious. Colby, Gruyere and cheddar are melted into a gooey sauce and combined with macaroni, caramelized onions and sun-dried tomatoes. It can be ordered as a main or side, and the main is served with garlic bread and a side garden salad (to give it some semblance of healthiness).

Harlem Underground
6

Harlem Underground

Known for its Afro-American and Afro-Caribbean-inspired dishes, this restaurant on West Queen West offers a soulful mac and cheese as a substantial side to accompany hearty plates of Southern fried chicken or smoked jerk BBQ chicken. As a side on its own, bacon or turkey bacon can be added to give it some extra love.

Indie Alehouse
7

Indie Alehouse

This craft brewpub in the Junction offers two tasty versions of mac: with short ribs, stout jus and cheese curds, or a vegetarian version with mushrooms, goat cheese and truffle oil. Both are served with toasted focaccia.

O&B Canteen
8

O&B Canteen

Found attached to the TIFF Bell Lightbox, this restaurant that’s part of the Oliver & Bonacini empire has a menu that occasionally changes up, but you’ll always be able to find this staple dish on it (albeit different versions). Currently, it’s offered in the form of a rich and comforting mac & cheese bowl with canestri pasta, kale, a three-cheese blend and cherry tomato, all topped with herbed breadcrumbs.

Barque Smokehouse
9

Barque Smokehouse

Mac makes an excellent side to tasty smoked meats, and the mac at this Roncesvalles BBQ joint appropriately comes Cajun style, with melted Applewood smoked white cheddar and Cajun panko breadcrumbs as a topping.

