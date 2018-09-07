The Best Mac and Cheese in Toronto
The best mac and cheese in Toronto is the ultimate comfort food, whether it's the straight-up classic version or an interesting twist on the traditional. There's just something about this cheesy, carb-o-licious dish that has us always coming back for more.
Here is the best mac and cheese in Toronto.
This Poutini's offshoot on Ossington is all about take-out mac, offering a variety of versions (and two different sizes) that all use cavatappi, from a classic five-cheese blend to more out-there creations, like blue cheese and Buffalo chicken with Frank's hot sauce, or carbonara with pancetta, grana padano and egg yolk. There are even vegan and gluten-free options.
A signature dish at this 24-hour diner that’s part of a luxury hotel at Wellington & Bathurst, the truffle mac & cheese consists of cavatappi (a.k.a. scoobi-doo pasta) covered in melty Asiago and aged cheddar, topped with toasted bread crumbs and a drizzle of truffle oil, all served in a cast-iron skillet. There’s also the option to add bacon or crab.
Tubular noodles are tossed in a béchamel sauce of cheddar, chevre, mozzarella and Parmesan (plus a hint of smoked paprika) at this Financial District favourite, and a herbed breadcrumb crust serves as the crunchy topping. Add cubes of smoked ham if you must, but you will definitely need a nap after this one.
Cavatappi is coated with a four-cheese sauce (provolone, cheddar, mozzarella plus a secret fourth cheese) and oven-dried tomatoes – with the option to add bacon – to create a satisfying dish at this relaxed corner spot in Koreatown that’s also known for its fried chicken and waffles. The mac is also sprinkled with Ritz cracker crumbs as a crunchy topping, and comes served with garlic bread (yes, more carbs!).
One of the Annex’s favourite hangouts has moved from Markham Street to Bloor, but the mac remains just as delicious. Colby, Gruyere and cheddar are melted into a gooey sauce and combined with macaroni, caramelized onions and sun-dried tomatoes. It can be ordered as a main or side, and the main is served with garlic bread and a side garden salad (to give it some semblance of healthiness).
Known for its Afro-American and Afro-Caribbean-inspired dishes, this restaurant on West Queen West offers a soulful mac and cheese as a substantial side to accompany hearty plates of Southern fried chicken or smoked jerk BBQ chicken. As a side on its own, bacon or turkey bacon can be added to give it some extra love.
Found attached to the TIFF Bell Lightbox, this restaurant that’s part of the Oliver & Bonacini empire has a menu that occasionally changes up, but you’ll always be able to find this staple dish on it (albeit different versions). Currently, it’s offered in the form of a rich and comforting mac & cheese bowl with canestri pasta, kale, a three-cheese blend and cherry tomato, all topped with herbed breadcrumbs.
