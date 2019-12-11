Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
chicken wings toronto

The Best Chicken Wings in Toronto

The best chicken wings in Toronto are humble but highly sought after. House sauces are typically what makes this popular bar snack shine, and crudité and dip are usually served on the side. Turn on the game and order a pitcher of beer, and you've got yourself a relaxing end to the day.

Here are the best chicken wings in Toronto. 

Crown & Dragon
1

Crown & Dragon

Fusion flavours are what set a wide range of sauces apart at this Rosedale sports bar. All served with house buttermilk garlic dill dip, try their Dragon's Breath if you're looking for spice, or a few marinated, baked options if you're looking for something different.

Duff's Famous Wings
2

Duff's Famous Wings

Outposts in Little Italy and Rutherford Marketplace as well as on Bayview of a 50-year-old wing institution are known for their Armageddon-level hot wings served in wooden bowls alongside buckets to throw your bones into.

The Fry
3

The Fry

Korean-style wings are available at multiple locations of this Toronto chain, available in spicy, soy garlic, or crispy varieties.

Drums N Flats
4

Drums N Flats

This pub near Avenue and Wilson serves fresh Ontario wings. Order drums, flats or a mix of both wet, dry or double-dipped in your choice of sauce, and you can even opt for veggie wings.

Dog & Bear
5

Dog & Bear

Half price Tuesday wings at this West Queen West hangout are legendary, available in seven varieties including a signature "D&B" style of Buffalo mixed with honey garlic and cilantro.

Sloppy Joe's
6

Sloppy Joe's

Lake Shore Boulevard West in Etobicoke is the place to seek out wings available in one-and-a-half or three pound orders with nine options for sauces. Optionally, go for a mix of any two sauces.

Hurricanes
7

Hurricanes

Wings are on offer in over a dozen varieties including their "Gale Force" and a sauce of the week at this reliable Bloorcourt neighbourhood bar.

Green Dragon
8

Green Dragon

The Upper Beaches is where to find this low-key but lively pub that's popular for its wings that are crispy and saucy.

The Dizzy
9

The Dizzy

Roncesvalles Village is home to this bar that serves wings in a dozen varieties including General Tao, Blackened, Jamaican Jerk and Mexican BBQ, served with heirloom carrots. Come on Mondays for wing specials.

