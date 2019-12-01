Toronto's Nova Scotia style pizza joint has suddenly shut down

Love Nova-Scotia-style garlic fingers? Sadly, we're losing one of the few places in Toronto that actually serves them.

Yeah Yeahs Pizza announced in an Instagram post that they're shutting down their Toronto location.

It's not all bad news, though: the space operated in partnership with Boxcar Social is going to be turned into additional seating for the boozy cafe, with its own special revamped food menu of sandwiches, salads, soups and fresh pastries during the day, and snack boards at night.

"The space will be open to the public this Saturday with the kitchen opening up next week," says John Baker of Boxcar Social. "There had been a lot of demand for more seating and private event space at the Summerhill Boxcar, as well as our desire to create a more consistent food offering that reflects what our other locations provide."

The last official day for Yeah Yeahs was Sunday, November 24. The place had been around for two years, and while you may not be able to get that sweet sweet donair sauce from the Toronto location anymore, Yeah Yeahs is still going strong in Halifax and Dartmouth.

It also wasn't the only place in town to get Halifax-style garlic fingers and donairs: Jessy's is still around if cravings for east coast food hit.