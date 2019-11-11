Toronto's prettiest gluten-free bakery cafe has closed

One of Toronto's most glam neighbourhoods just lost a particularly Insta-worthy destination for vegan and gluten-free eats.

The Yorkville location of Sorelle and Co. was the brand's first sit-down combination cafe, bakery and restaurant. Aside from cupcakes and allergen-free donuts, they also served items like grilled cheese, pizza, smoothie bowls and coffee.

Sorelle and Co. announced in an Instagram post that they would be closing the location to focus more on wholesale efforts.

"We have decided to focus on growing our wholesale division to ensure that our gluten-free, soy-free, vegan, nut-free, sesame-free and preservative free foods are more accessible. Therefore, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close the Yorkville location of Sorelle and Co.," reads the caption to the post.

"The good news is that our Flagship Vaughan location at 1050 Rutherford Road will remain open for business 7 days a week with sweet, savoury, and high tea options. We will also continue to offer catering for custom cakes, cupcakes, pies, cookies and other sweet or savoury items you may need."

The last day for the Yorkville cafe was November 3.