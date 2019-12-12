Holiday lights in Toronto are illuminating the streets for another holiday season. Snow storms are so much more bearable with twinkling Christmas lights, which is a good thing there are plenty in Toronto.

Here's where to see unreal holiday lights in Toronto this year.

Toronto Christmas Market

The Distillery District is lit up right now with incredible light canopies, a 50-foot Christmas tree, and a tunnel with one trillion lights for the Toronto Christmas Market.

Nathan Phillips Square

With the Holiday Fair running every single day until December 23, the arches of City Hall are sure to be a hotspot for lights and other festive activites.

Canada's Wonderland

Here for the first time ever is Winterfest, Wonderland's massive playscape complete with decked out Christmas trees and millions of lights.

Glow Toronto

One of the largest Christmas Markets in the world is now in Toronto Congress Centre, exploded across this 80,000-square-foot space with illuminated sculptures, LED swings, and a light tunnel with 50,000 lights.

Ontario Place

The Aurora Winter Festival is back for its second year, taking over the CNE's West Island into a northern lights-inspired extravaganza.

Casa Loma

The Nutcracker Christmas at the Castle hits Toronto's historic castle once more with a dazzling lighting display in the gardens and a decorative holiday tunnel that leads you straight to Santa.

Yorkville

The hub of Toronto's Mink Mile neighbourhood is now home to a glowing tunnel and strings of lights. Revel in it all in the Village of Yorkville Park.

Eaton Centre

If you can bear the holiday shopping crowds, head to Eaton Centre for the massive 108-foot-tall Christmas tree, which is covered in 160,000 LED lights and is the tallest of its kind in Canada.

Eastern Beaches

Our favourite sunny summer boardwalk has transformed into a wintry stretch of more than 80,000 lights for DeClute Light Up The Beach. They'll stay up between Leuty Lighthouse to the Balmy Beach Club into February 23.

Christie Pits

Baekho, the Koreatown lion which mysteriously disappeared earlier this month, is back on the corner of Christie Pits Park in all its 1,300 pound glory with more than 25,000 orange and white LED bulbs.

Shops at Don Mills

Going to outside might be on the top of your to-do list right now, but this outdoor mall has bedazzled itself with a flashing dome, a big ol' Christmas tree, and a massive lit-up deer that might make the thought more appealing.

Brookfield Place

Even after the nine to fivers have all gone home, the Christmas trees and sensible yet festive lights at TD Centre and First Canadian Place are worth a visit, but the whimsical tree at Brookfield Place definitely steals the show.

Kringlewood

The invasion of the 14-foot inflatable Santas have taken over the Moore Park neighbourhood for yet another year of Kringlewood, with more than 40 of these things lining Inglewood Drive.

Brenyon Way

The McKenzie and Patterson families have transformed this street off Sheppard Avenue and Morningside into a holiday lights destination. If you think their Halloween decor is epic, head there now to see their cast of inflatable cuties and hugging bears.

188 Brock Ave.

As they do every year, the D'Elia family has completely covered every inch of their sweet downtown home with Christmas lights galore.

165 Benjamin Boake Trail

There are more than 50,000 LEDs lighting up this house by Sheppard and Keele owned by the DeSario family, who deck out their home every winter in support of Sick Kids Hospital.

6 Holmesdale Crescent

More than 30 years since she started, and Mary Genua is still bedazzling her home by Dufferin and Eglinton with a beautiful lights display year after year.

Wild Cherry Lane

Head to Markham to see the Lindsay Lights show (put on by the Lindsay brothers, who have engineering backgrounds). This year's spectacle involves 15,000 lights that are synchronized to music.

27 Glenlake Ave.

Their Halloween display is unreal, so it's no surprise Trevor Walker and Karin Martin go all out for Christmas too.

37 Bertmount Ave.

This epic Doll House in Leslieville never fails to impress, even off-season, but during the holiday it takes on more festive vibe with added lights and decorations.

473 Clinton St.

The Wood Cake House's 330,000 corks on screws gets an extra bit of twinkle during the holiday season, making it even more eye-catching than the rest of the year.