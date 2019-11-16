Casa Loma is turning into a Christmas wonderland this winter

The holiday season is officially upon us, which means Casa Loma will be turning into a winter wonderland once again.

Come December 1, A Nutcracker Christmas at the Castle will offer Toronto residents a place to celebrate the holidays all month long.

A wide range of activities and performances will be offered at Casa Loma throughout the month of December, including shows by famed illusionist entertainer Professor Wick and ice skating performers Glisse on Ice.

And of course, it wouldn't be Christmas at the castle without a Christmas tree (or nine).

A 40-foot tree will be erected in the Great Hall come December, along with eight other signature trees by talented Canadian designers.

And as usual, Casa Loma's holiday celebrations will offer tons of activities for kids, including visits with Santa in his workshop, festive arts and crafts, wintery holiday mascots, holiday treat decorating and much more.

Every evening from December 15 to 30, Casa Loma will also offer a dazzling lighting display in the gardens, an outdoor holiday Christmas market and performances by the Casa Loma Holiday Orchestra.

A Nutcracker Christmas at the Castle will be open daily from December 1 to January 5 from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The castle will close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and it'll be closed on Christmas Day.