The mystery of the missing tiger outside Christie subway station has been solved

After vanishing into thin air, the giant tiger of Koreatown has been returned to Christie Pits Park once more.

Baekho, the 1,300-pound aluminum tiger usually seen lounging on the north east corner of the park, went missing sometime in the last couple of weeks, to the alarm of residents.

Mystery of the missing Koreatown festive tiger has been solved. He’s had a visit to the doctor and will be returning soon with a bright new coat in time for the holidays. Thanks Superfriends of #christiepits pic.twitter.com/fkUsHErGYi — Mike Layton (@m_layton) December 10, 2019

The illuminated tiger, which was first introduced to the neighbourhood by the Korea Town BIA back in 2005, usually lights up with 25,000 orange and white LED bulbs this time of year to celebrate Christmas.

Local organization Friends of Christie Pits Park even put up a missing sign in the search for their beloved Baeko.

Thankfully, this is no catnapper case: according to the BIA, the installation was taken into repair after more than half of its LED lights stopped working.

The giant feline returned to its home this week where it anchors this corner of Koreatown once more.