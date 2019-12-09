This Toronto street is now covered in giant santas

Dozens of giant Santas have risen from their snowy ashes once more to create Toronto's most Christmasy street: Kringlewood.

As it does every year, dozens of homes on Inglewood Drive have erected identical 14-foot-tall inflatable Santas.

Spanning from St. Clair East to Rosedale Heights, this stretch of Inglewood is now almost entirely covered in Airblown Santas from Canadian Tire.

The residents of this Moore Park community have been carrying on the Kringlewood tradition since 2013, which started with one homeowner and has since expanded to more than 40 participating properties.

Neighbours hold an all-day party here yearly, where organizers collect donations for a local food bank.

Head here on a snowy evening to find these towering Kris Kringles on nearly every lawn on this 1-kilometre stretch.