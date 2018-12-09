City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
kringlewood

This Toronto street is now covered in giant santas

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Inglewood Drive has transformed into Kringlewood once again

There are now over 40 giant Santas lining this residential street in Moore Park, turning this quiet well-to-do area into the most festive street in the city.

kringlewood toronto

Every year, Inglewood Avenue transforms into Kringlewood.

Each year since 2013, homeowners have participated in a sort of a cult-like Christmasfication of the neighbourhood by erecting 14-foot inflatable Kris Kringles on their front lawns.

kringlewood toronto

Nearly the entire street is lined with giant inflatable Santas.

What began as one resident's bold declaration of Christmas dedication turned into her neighbour's following suit.  

kringlewood toronto

The tradition began in 2013, with one inflatable Santa from Canadian Tire.

Now, nearly the entire one-kilometre stretch of Inglewood Drive, from St. Clair East all the way to Rosedale Heights, has become a village of glowing $250 Airblown Santas from Canadian Tire.

As usual, the neighbourhood held an all-day street party where organizers collected donations for a local food bank.  

kringlewood toronto

Photos by

Tanya Mok

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

This Toronto street is now covered in giant santas

This is what Toronto was like in the 1920s

5 campsites with heated cabins and yurts near Toronto

Toronto outraged after Ontario government moves to scrap environmental protections

TTC union warns Presto system not ready to replace Metropass

Toronto upset that TTC is getting rid of tokens

Here's what that weird little high chair on TTC buses is for

5 epic light tunnels to visit this holiday season in Toronto