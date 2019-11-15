City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
christmas tree toronto

Toronto Eaton Centre unveils stunning 108-foot-tall Christmas tree

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The holiday season has arrived in Toronto with the Eaton Centre's annual lighting of its massive, magical Christmas tree — the largest of its kind in all of Canada at 108 feet tall.

An estimated 15,000 people crowded inside the iconic downtown mall on Thursday night to watch as officials dropped the blue curtain that's been hiding this year's tree for weeks.

Revelers had plenty of fun dancing to a live DJ while waiting for the tree to be lit.

Especially this guy:

When the lights came on, they did so in spectacular fashion.

In total, this year's Eaton Centre Christmas tree boasts 160,000 LED lights. You'll find it in the mall's Centre Court at Level 2. It's virtually impossible to miss.

Cool lights and sheer size weren't the only draws for this year's holiday kickoff at the mall, either.

On hand to MC the tree-lighting festivities was none other than Mississauga-born tennis champion Bianca Andreescu, who in September beat Serena Williams to become the first Canadian Grand Slam singles title winner in the history of the sport at just 19 years of age.

Andreescu, who attended the tree-lighting ceremony as a member of the crowd last year, says she was thrilled to be this year's guest of honour.

"It's been truly a blessing. I really don't know the impact I'm making," she said to CTV on Thursday night. "I am just beyond grateful. I'm really happy to kick off the holiday season here."

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto chair girl Marcella Zoia pleads guilty to mischief endangering life

Toronto Eaton Centre unveils stunning 108-foot-tall Christmas tree

Another extreme cold weather alert has been issued for Toronto

People are now complaining that Toronto doesn't have enough cannabis stores

Toronto skunk rescued after getting head stuck in McFlurry cup

The Scarborough Bluffs are about to get a big makeover

The best and worst times to fly from Toronto this winter

Car catches fire after stunt driving in Mississauga parking lot