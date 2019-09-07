Bianca Andreescu makes history as first Canadian to win US Open singles title

Bianca Andreescu is the women's singles champion of the US Open. The Mississauga 19 year old made history when she defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5.

Although Williams mounted a spirited comeback in the second set after trailing 5-1, the outcome of the match was never really in doubt.

The moment has arrived!



Bianca Andreescu wins the first Grand Slam title of her career, defeating Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5.#USOpen | #WomenWorthWatching pic.twitter.com/slAVtj5QWz — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2019

Andreescu broke Williams in the first game of the match and again broke the 23 time Grand Slam champion's serve to take the first set.

Andreescu has had a magical run this year with tournament victories at the Rogers Cup in Toronto and Indian Wells and holds the best record on the women's tour with 45 wins and only 4 losses.

The previous Canadian to appear in a Grand Slam single's title game was Milos Raonic who lost to Andy Murray at Wimbledon in 2016.