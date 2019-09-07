Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu makes history as first Canadian to win US Open singles title

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Bianca Andreescu is the women's singles champion of the US Open. The Mississauga 19 year old made history when she defeated Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5.

Although Williams mounted a spirited comeback in the second set after trailing 5-1, the outcome of the match was never really in doubt.

Andreescu broke Williams in the first game of the match and again broke the 23 time Grand Slam champion's serve to take the first set.

Andreescu has had a magical run this year with tournament victories at the Rogers Cup in Toronto and Indian Wells and holds the best record on the women's tour with 45 wins and only 4 losses.

The previous Canadian to appear in a Grand Slam single's title game was Milos Raonic who lost to Andy Murray at Wimbledon in 2016.

Lead photo by

US Open Tennis

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Bianca Andreescu makes history as first Canadian to win US Open singles title

Bianca Andreescu is making history at the US Open and Canada is in love

This is what the Toronto Air Show looked like at the CNE this year

Toronto is getting a festival all about guinea pigs

Toronto Air Show at the CNE schedule and times for 2019

This mountain coaster through a forest is just north of Toronto

These screaming heads in Ontario are a must-visit this fall

This steam train near Toronto will take you on a stunning fall tour