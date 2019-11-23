One of the world's largest indoor Christmas festivals opens in Toronto this week

November is nearing its end which means Christmas markets and festivals are about to be everywhere you turn in Toronto.

And if you're hoping to experience the magic of Christmas at one of these events without the frigid cold of the outdoors, you're in luck because one of the largest indoor Christmas festivals in the world opens in Toronto this week.

Christmas Glow Toronto, a festival featuring over 80,000 sq feet of space, playgrounds, illuminated sculptures and artisan markets, kicks off on November 28.

The festival made an appearance in Barrie last winter, but this year marks the festival's first appearance in the city of Toronto.

They announced they'll be coming to the 6ix this past summer, and now the time has finally come.

When it arrives at the Toronto Congress Centre later this week, Glow will feature a light tunnel with 50,000 lights, live entertainment, LED swings and a train for kids.

And in true holiday fashion, the festival will offer delicious food vendors for everyone in the family.

The Glow Vendor Market will also allow you to shop products from over 30 vendors and artisans, ensuring you find that perfect Christmas gift.

Glow started in 2017 in Vancouver, and it now brings the Christmas spirit to 10 cities in three different countries.

Tickets for opening weekend are already almost sold out, so be sure to buy yours as soon as possible.

Adult day passes will set you back $19.99 on weekdays and $22.99 on weekends, while children and seniors get in for slightly cheaper. Family and season passes are also available.

The Christmas Glow festival will be in Toronto until January 4.