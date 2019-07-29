One of the world’s largest indoor Christmas festivals is coming to Toronto

While we may still be experiencing heat wave after heat wave in Toronto, the Fall season isn't too far off. And we all know what comes after Fall: Christmas!

There is always an abundance of Christmas festivities in the city, like the Toronto Christmas Market or the Christmas-themed pop-up bar that came to town last year.

And now Toronto is getting one of the biggest indoor Christmas festivals in the world along with a massive Christmas lights show.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow for Christmas Glow Toronto, a festival featuring over 80,000 sq feet of space, playgrounds, illuminated sculptures and artisan markets.

It will also feature a light tunnel with 50, 000 lights, live entertainment, LED swings and a train for kids.

Christmas Glow started in 2017 in Vancouver, and it now brings the Christmas spirit to 11 cities in three different countries.

Glow set up shop in Barrie last winter, but this year will mark the festival's first appearance in the city of Toronto.

The festival will be on from November 28, 2019 to January 4, 2020 at the Toronto Congress Centre.