It’s going to feel like 41 degrees in Toronto today

The heat warning in Toronto continues for the third day in a row today, but Environment Canada is predicting the streak will break soon.

The temperature is going to rise to 32 degrees, and the humidex is going to make it feel like 41 degrees.

Environment Canada noted that the humid air is approaching the “high risk category” and could result in “deteriorating air quality.”

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the warning says.

Good Monday morning! It’s day three of the Heat warning but big relief comes tomorrow. Heads up for showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and especially this evening ⛈for #Toronto GTA — Jill Taylor (@jilltaylor680) July 29, 2019

Their advice: stay in a cool place and drink lots of water.

On Tuesday, the humidity is projected to break and the temperature should drop to 26 degrees with a 40 per cent chance of thunderstorms.