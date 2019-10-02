10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in September

Businesses that closed in Toronto in September run the gamut from a plant store to a combo butcher shop and restaurant. If nothing else, the closure of these places paves the way for exciting new projects to take place.

Here are the most notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

The beginning of the month saw the end of a popular Eaton Centre location for this vegan chain that now has just its original restaurant left in Kensington Market.

This iconic 6000-square-foot Yorkville shoe shop open since 1971 called it quits last month.

This Kingston Road store that opened in 1934 ended up closing for good on September 10, and is being turned into a dispensary.

Known for brunch, this King and Portland restaurant closed last month, though their chocolate chip cookies live on at Le Gourmand.

The purveyors of fine sandwiches of this Parkdale restaurant are looking for a new place to serve cheesesteaks.

This Riverside bakery and deli open for 30 years closed down abruptly within the last couple of weeks.

This popular Yorkville nightclub that was around for 20 years had its last dance on September 28.

A combination butcher shop and restaurant in Riverside, the people behind this place are moving on to other things and won't be operating it as a storefront anymore.

The end of the month meant the end for this Etobicoke resource for lovers of all things green on Eglinton West.

September 1 was the final service for this Yonge and St. Clair restaurant, though they have plans to reopen somewhere downtown.