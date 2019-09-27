Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
amber toronto

One of Toronto's oldest nightclubs is closing after 20 years

A Toronto club that just celebrated its 20-year anniversary is popping its last bottle.

Yorkville nightclub Amber's last service is Saturday, September 28. With a patio and a beachy vibe thanks to a 2011 reno, the club served small tapas-style plates and Havana-inspired cocktails.

Comments on an Instagram post announcing the closure are full of sad faces and hearts from club goers.

Amber could not be reached for comment regarding the closure, so it's unclear what might be taking its place. Knowing Toronto, it could mean an opportunity for an entirely new hotspot to spring up.

Amber

