One of Toronto's oldest shoe stores is closing after 48 years

After decades near Bay and Bloor, the iconic shoe store Davids Footwear will soon come to an end.

The Toronto-based chain's massive flagship store, which opened on Bloor Street in 1971, has begun liquidating its merchandise, with sales of up to 80 per cent on shoes.

Two of Davids Footwear Toronto locations have already shuttered; the only stores that remain are in Yorkdale, and this longtime location on the city's Mink Mile. The brand's social media pages have also been deleted.

It's an abrupt end to this 6,000-square-foot staple in Yorkville, considering it expanded just recently by taking over next-door sister brand Capezio a few years ago.

Starting as a single shop in Little Italy in 1951, the Davids Footwear brand became known as one of the firfst stores in Canada to offer footwear from high-end European fashion houses like Valentino and Manolo Blahnik.

A partnership with Harry Rosen in 2017 suggested major expansions, and late last year it opened a location in Ottawa's CF Rideau Centre, which remains open.

According to its website, Davids Footwear has been taken over by the financial firm Richter Advisory Group, which has taken all the brand's assets and properties.

"Effective August 2, 2019, the Company's website will no longer accept orders but the stores will remain open during regular business hours until further notice," it says.

At this point, all sales are final, and customers won't be able to redeem any Davids Footwear gift cards and merchandise credits after September 30.