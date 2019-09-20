Toronto bakery forced to close after 30 years because of huge rent hike

To add on to the recent trend of local businesses closing due to skyrocketing rents, another gem is being forced to close down.

Broadview Bakery and Deli, a neighbourhood stalwart near Queen and Broadview, is closing its doors after the landlord apparently doubled the rent.

Regular customers of the bakery are sad to see it go, and a Facebook post is filled with comments from those who are fed up with losing local businesses to rent increases.

"What's the point of doubling the rent if no one can afford it?! Bloody greed!!! Sorry to hear this is happening to them," someone commented.

"Awesome. Another Riverside/Leslieville business is closing due to insane rent greed. There are already so many storefronts on the market. No one can afford the ridiculous rent they’re asking for," another wrote.

Broadview, which has been serving locals for 30 years, is known for their cheap baked goods including lemon loaf, croissants, year-round Christmas cookies, a complete deli counter for sandwiches, samosas and pakoras, and curry and butter chicken hot lunch deals.

Customers say the bakery offered delicious and affordable food, and the owners are "a kind family that cared about the community."

Broadview Bakery and Deli will close its doors for good at the end of today.