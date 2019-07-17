Popular Toronto florist closing because of rent increase

As commercial rents continue to skyrocket, Toronto is losing another neighbourhood gem.

Florabunda, Leslieville's Flower Market, is closing its doors after 10 years of operation on Queen St. East.

Co-owner Marc Staples said although business is booming, the rent is just too high.

He said their costs have been increasing over the past few years and their new lease proposal would increase their rent by over 53 per cent. The rent hike would result in a near-tripling of their rent since they opened in 2009.

There is currently a FOR LEASE sign in the window of the shop, and the lot is listed on Zolo for $5,272.50 a month.

The shop is set to close its doors on September 30 and Staples said they're not entirely sure if they'll be relocating, but it's extremely unlikely.

“It’s tough to start again," he said. "It's not really worth it for us.”

The owners of Florabunda, Marc, Kelly and Kate Staples, announced the closing in a Facebook post to their customers.

"We feel blessed that we have been so much a part of the neighbourhood that we live in over the last 10 years," they said. "Being able to contribute to so many joyous moments – births, marriages, graduations, housewarmings, celebrations and milestones - has been a privilege we will never forget."

It didn't take long before the comments section was flooded with devastated customers.

"Oh no. What an unfortunate loss of a wonderful local flower shop! You will be missed. Leslieville won’t be the same," one Facebook user wrote.

"It’s so sad that the greed of landlords is changing the flavour of the city. Well wishes for new adventures," another user wrote.

Staples said that above all else, they'll miss their customers.

"They’re what’s kept us coming through the door all these years,” he said.

Still, he's optimistic for the future.

“We don’t like it, but life goes on,” he said. “One door is going to close but hopefully the next door will hold something even better.”