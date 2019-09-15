Popular sandwich joint in Toronto just closed

It appears the maker of one of the best Philly cheesesteaks in the whole city won't be pumping out sandwiches any more.

Kitson and Co. had often appeared closed or as if were operating odd hours over the past little while, and now signage in the windows indicates the space is up for lease.

Looks like Kitson and Co finally closed down. One of the best burgers and fried chicken sammies in Toronto. But you can't have a restaurant succeed if you're sporadically open and don't bother to even turn your lights on during the day. oh, and never answered the phone. madness. — Richard Sharp (@tyronemund) September 12, 2019

The joint was also responsible for serving Parkdale some mighty fine fried chicken sandwiches, BLTs and poutine.

Kitson and Co. could not be reached for comment as to the reason behind the closure.