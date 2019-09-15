Eat & Drink
kitson co toronto

Popular sandwich joint in Toronto just closed

It appears the maker of one of the best Philly cheesesteaks in the whole city won't be pumping out sandwiches any more.

Kitson and Co. had often appeared closed or as if were operating odd hours over the past little while, and now signage in the windows indicates the space is up for lease.

The joint was also responsible for serving Parkdale some mighty fine fried chicken sandwiches, BLTs and poutine.

Kitson and Co. could not be reached for comment as to the reason behind the closure.

