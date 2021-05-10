The Best BLT in Toronto
The best BLT sandwiches in Toronto bring a powerful trifecta of ingredients together on bread for the quintessential sammie. Behold the trinity of bacon, lettuce and tomato in its classic form or in non-traditional versions at sandwich purveyors across the city.
Here are the best BLT sandwiches in Toronto.
Cozy and homey is this Gerrard Street cafe’s specialty and the same applies to their list of daily sandwiches. Choose between sourdough or multigrain for your meal of Mennonite smoked bacon and mayo, tomato and greens. Add a free-run egg to make it a BELT. Either way, it’s $7.95.
This decades-old diner does a hearty 6 oz BLT that reads more like a burger but who's really distinguishing between delicious and delicious. It’s $9.95 for their famous thick-cut peameal bacon on a kaiser with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Head to Camden Street for the old-school vibes.
Jesse Milns of Avenue Open Kitchen. Additional photos of Aunties and Uncles by @tofoodies, Brick Street Bakery by Hector Vasquez, Egg Club
Join the conversation Load comments