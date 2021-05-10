Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
BLT Toronto

The Best BLT in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best BLT sandwiches in Toronto bring a powerful trifecta of ingredients together on bread for the quintessential sammie. Behold the trinity of bacon, lettuce and tomato in its classic form or in non-traditional versions at sandwich purveyors across the city. 

Here are the best BLT sandwiches in Toronto. 

Stockyards Smokehouse and Larder
1

Stockyards Smokehouse and Larder

Sub the lettuce for arugula and you have yourself a BAT from St. Clair West’s popular BBQ spot. It’s $13 for their assembly of house-smoked hickory bacon, arugula, fried green tomato and lemon aioli on sourdough bread.

Aunties and Uncles
2

Aunties and Uncles

Lippincott’s 23-year-old brunch spot has all the staples, including a classic BLT served with aioli. Like most of their dishes, A&U’s sandwich comes with greens and their go-to home fries on the side.

Leslieville Pumps
3

Leslieville Pumps

Get a taste of the meats being smoked at Toronto’s most famous gas station turned poutine-slinging BBQ spot and general store. Their Super BLT ($10.63) comes stacked with maple-glazed peameal bacon, romaine lettuce, seasoned hothouse tomatoes and garlic aioli.

Black Camel
4

Black Camel

Rosedale’s renowned sandwich spot ups the ante on every sammie, including the basic BLT. For $8.25 you’ll get a pesto mayo pancetta with arugula and roasted tomato. It comes with your pick of two sauces and the option to deck it out further with extra toppings.

Lazy Daisy's Cafe
5

Lazy Daisy's Cafe

Cozy and homey is this Gerrard Street cafe’s specialty and the same applies to their list of daily sandwiches. Choose between sourdough or multigrain for your meal of Mennonite smoked bacon and mayo, tomato and greens. Add a free-run egg to make it a BELT. Either way, it’s $7.95.

Egg Club
6

Egg Club

The breakfast sandwiches don’t get fluffier than at Yonge and Dundas’ house of eggs on shokupan. Their Japanese milk bread can hardly contain all this thick-cut bacon, tomato and lettuce, drizzled with housemade ketchup and Egg Club’s secret sauce for $7.40.

Brick Street Bakery
7

Brick Street Bakery

Head to Leslieville or the original Distillery District bakery for a sandwich that’s only available on request. This BLT comes with the usual trio of ingredients on a piping Brick Street brioche bun and some sriracha mayo inside.

Brock Sandwich
8

Brock Sandwich

Bloordale’s favourite purveyor of burgers, baguettes and sandwiches makes a Strip Bacon sandwich that includes a fried egg. Housemade bacon buddies up with charred tomato, lettuce and pickled mustard seed mayo for this BLT. 

Avenue Open Kitchen
9

Avenue Open Kitchen

This decades-old diner does a hearty 6 oz BLT that reads more like a burger but who's really distinguishing between delicious and delicious. It’s $9.95 for their famous thick-cut peameal bacon on a kaiser with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Head to Camden Street for the old-school vibes.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns of Avenue Open Kitchen. Additional photos of Aunties and Uncles by @tofoodies, Brick Street Bakery by Hector Vasquez, Egg Club

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best BLT in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Peameal Bacon Sandwiches in Toronto

The Best Sandwiches in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best BLT in Toronto

The Best Salad in Toronto

The Best Birthday Cakes in Toronto

The Best Bibimbap in Toronto

The Best Portuguese Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Mexican Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Baked Treats in Toronto

The Best Sushi Burritos in Toronto