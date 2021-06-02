The Best Peameal Bacon Sandwiches in Toronto
The best peameal bacon sandwich in Toronto might just be the city's signature food item. Forget poutine and smoked meat: We have our own Canadian classic invented right here, typically consisting of fatty peameal bacon on a roll, sometimes with additions like mustard, lettuce and tomato.
Here's the best peameal bacon sandwich in Toronto.
St. Lawrence Market also has this peameal competitor which may be less of a household name than Carousel, but still serves their signature "Oink on a Kaiser" for $10.05 with a side, which is just peameal bacon loaded onto a kaiser roll with the option to add Swiss or Cheddar cheese.
Carousel Bakery, Paddington's Pump, Flo's Diner
