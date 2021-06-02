Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Peameal Toronto

The Best Peameal Bacon Sandwiches in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best peameal bacon sandwich in Toronto might just be the city's signature food item. Forget poutine and smoked meat: We have our own Canadian classic invented right here, typically consisting of fatty peameal bacon on a roll, sometimes with additions like mustard, lettuce and tomato.

Here's the best peameal bacon sandwich in Toronto.

Carousel Bakery
1

Carousel Bakery

This iconic St. Lawrence Market stall has been serving peameal sandwiches for decades. The classic version for $6.45 simply stacks four thick slabs of peameal from a secret producer on a bun (mustard is provided). Anthony Bourdain and Bobby Flay have both given it a try.

Paddington's Pump
2

Paddington's Pump

St. Lawrence Market also has this peameal competitor which may be less of a household name than Carousel, but still serves their signature "Oink on a Kaiser" for $10.05 with a side, which is just peameal bacon loaded onto a kaiser roll with the option to add Swiss or Cheddar cheese.

When The Pig Came Home
3

When The Pig Came Home

Meat lovers in the Junction know to head to this place to satisfy their cravings for peameal sandwiches. The original for $7 comes on pain au lait with maple aioli, kale and tomato, and you can also get it loaded up with an egg, cheddar and even more bacon.

Flo's Diner
4

Flo's Diner

This upper-floor Yorkville diner with a retro vibe has a classic lineup of all-day breakfast dishes and old school sandwiches including a peameal bacon option with lettuce and tomato on multigrain, served with salad, coleslaw or fries for $14.

Avenue Open Kitchen
5

Avenue Open Kitchen

Head down side street Camden in the Queen West area to find this nitty gritty diner slinging a peameal bacon sandwich with lettuce and thick slices of tomato on a crusty white roll for $7.25. One of the best low-key diners in the city for a sammy since 1959.

The Merseyside
6

The Merseyside

Head past Dundas West station just a little beyond the reaches of Roncesvalles Village to find this darling cafe that actually house cures their own peameal for their breakfast sandwiches with egg, cheese and lots of butter.

The Amazing Ted's Diner
7

The Amazing Ted's Diner

This ancient diner in the far reaches of Scarborough on Old Kingston Rd. practically worships bacon, so much so they basically have an altar to it in the restaurant. It should come as no surprise they make a great peameal on a kaiser for $6.25, $6.75 with tomato or cheese.

Patrician Grill
8

Patrician Grill

This King East classic does a range of old school toasted sandwiches including peameal bacon on a kaiser for $7.75. Add on coleslaw for $1.95. They also do hot sandwiches, triple deckers and burgers.

Leslieville Pumps
9

Leslieville Pumps

This gas station and general store in Leslieville that's also a casual restaurant serves peameal on a bun with grilled, maple-smoked peameal and honey mustard on a toasted egg bun. You can also get peameal on their BLT and "Super BLT."

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Carousel Bakery, Paddington's Pump, Flo's Diner, @torontofoodblog, Tony Boey Johor Kaki, Liza Mae Valera, @simsobrien

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Peameal Bacon Sandwiches in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Breakfast Sandwiches in Toronto

The Best Sandwiches in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Peameal Bacon Sandwiches in Toronto

The Best Fruit and Vegetable Stores in Toronto

The Best Sausages in Toronto

The Best Custom Cakes in Toronto

The Best Quiche in Toronto

The Best Baklava in Toronto

The Best Cannoli in Toronto

The Best Burritos in Toronto