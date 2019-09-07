Toronto art supply store closing after 80 years

Toronto just can't seem to hold on to longstanding neighbourhood joints anymore. Skyrocketing rents are causing stores and restaurants to close constantly, and now another Toronto staple is shutting down.

Randall’s Stationery on Kingston Road first opened in 1934 and according to Beach Metro, it looks like a neighbourhood favourite is coming to an end.

The store has been owned by JinWoo Lee and HaeKyung Shin since 2003.

The couple is originally from Korea, and they bought the store from the Randall family 16 years ago.

According to Beach Metro, they're inviting their customers to come to the store for tea on their closing date of September 10.

"As of September 10th, we will be closing Randall’s Stationery for our retirement,” they said in a letter to their customers.

"For the past 16 years, we are grateful for the kindness and generosity of our neighbours and also their patience for our English."

The couple has sold the entire property, including the store and the apartment they lived in above the store, and it may soon be replaced by a cannabis store.

That's right, the location has been awarded a licence to be a cannabis retail outlet by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario in its most recent lottery, and the AGCO’s website says the licence is under the name Najla Guthrie.

CityNews reported that nearby Montessori school owners Leigh-Ann Jacques and Julie Mitchell are concerned about a new cannabis shop in that location due to its proximity to their pre-school.

But they're classified as a licensed child care centre and not a school, so the rule stating cannabis dispensaries must be more than 150 metres from a school may not apply — and the store may very well be allowed to open.