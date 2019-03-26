City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
cannabis stores toronto

Toronto's first cannabis store says it will be opening next week

City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Only one cannabis store out of five licensed retailers in Toronto has confirmed that it will be ready to launch on April 1. 

This Monday marks the provincially-imposed deadline for cannabis stores to open their doors to consumers, and it looks like the majority of Toronto's legalized weed shops won't make it to the finish line. 

cannabis stores toronto

Hunny Pot on Queen West is the only licensed cannabis retail store to confirm they'll be opening by April 1.

Only Hunny Pot, the new store opening up in the old New Era hat store on Queen West, has confirmed that it will be open to the public on April 1.

Though it's impossible to see inside any of the upcoming stores due to window covers, Hunny Pot's exterior is the only one worth getting excited about, with signage clearly indicating they'll be up and running by next week. 

It's no surprise, given Hunny pot is the only business currently authorized to open by the AGCO. 

cannabis stores toronto

Tokyo Smoke's new location at Yonge and Dundas will be undergoing a public notice period until April 2. 

The four other stores slated to open in Toronto are still waiting for their authorization—meaning chances are slim, if not impossible, for them to open by April 1. 

Tokyo Smoke's massive new store at Yonge and Dundas will definitely not be open by then, as it's still waiting through its mandatory 20-day public notice period (it ends on April 2). So is Canna Cabana, the most recent business to apply for authorization

cannabis stores toronto

Ameri in Yorkville is still waiting for its operator license. 

Public notice periods for Yorkville's upcoming pot shop Ameri and Queen West's Nova Cannabis are officially over, meaning they're one step closer to opening, but neither business has been issued an operator license just yet.  

If these stores don't manage to open by April 1, they run the risk of facing steep fines from the provincial government. 

Photos by

Tanya Mok

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto's first cannabis store says it will be opening next week

Toronto's biggest sex store closing after 20 years

Toronto might start heating TTC bus shelters

Toronto's fifth cannabis store will replace a California Sandwiches

TTC fares and passes are going up next week

Walmart launches full-service medical clinic to compete with hospitals

Over 100 cats found in one Toronto home

LCBO workers want ID checks at entrances to deter thieves