Brampton opts in to cannabis stores

In an extremely last-minute decision, the city of Brampton has opted in to physical cannabis retail stores.

Late last night, one day before the opt-in choice deadline, Brampton City Council voted 8-3 in favour of the physical locations within city limits.

The vote followed a heated few hours of debates that pushed the decision to the last minute.

Brampton joins Toronto and many other cities in the GTA in allowing physical retail stores. Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, and Oakville have each opted out.