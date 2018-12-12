City
Mississauga just banned weed dispensaries

Toronto's westernly neighbour, the great Mississauga, just voted to ban pot shops within city borders. 

The provincial government has left the decision to allow or ban dispensaries up to individual municipalities, with a short deadline of January 22, 2019. Currently, many municipalities are having the tough conversation, including Toronto

Choosing to err on the side of caution, Mississauga city council voted 10-2 against the allowance of cannabis retail stores in the city. 

This limits the amount of funding the city of Mississauga will receive from the province's Ontario Cannabis Legalization Implementation Fund. It will now receive just over $300,000 due to its lack of physical retail cannabis stores. 

Those who plan to partake in Mississauga will have to buy their weed online, at the notoriously glitchy Ontario Cannabis Store, or in another city. 

Sanjin Avdicevic

