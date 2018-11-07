Ontario Cannabis Store customer info just got hacked

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) just informed its customers that their data has been compromised thanks to Canada Post.

Patrick Ford, president and CEO of the OCS, sent out an e-mail this morning saying that approximately two per cent of customer orders were accessed by "an individual" via Canada Post's delivery tracking tool last week.

That means the information of around 4,500 orders were obtained, including names or initials of the person who signed for the order, postal codes, delivery dates, OCS reference numbers, and Canada Post tracking numbers.

Not accessed were the names of customers who made the orders online, delivery addresses, payment information, and which cannabis products were ordered.

The OCS says Canada Post informed them about the breach on November 1.

Since then, the provincial cannabis supplier has been working with the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioners of Ontario to address the the security hack.

They're also engaging with Canada Post, who has since deactivated their online delivery tracking page for maintenance.

"Since November 1, the OCS has worked closely with Canada Post to identify the cause of this issue and to prevent any further unauthorized access to customer delivery information," said the notice.

"The OCS has encouraged Canada Post to take immediate action to notify their customers. To date, Canada Post has not taken action in this regard."

Other Canada Post clients who aren't customers of the OCS also had their delivery data accessed, says the OCS, though Canada Post hasn't made any public announcements about whose information exactly.

Coupled with ongoing labour disruptions at Canada Post, this might be another push toward the OCS replacing them for cannabis deliveries in the future.