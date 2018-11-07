Canada Post strike hits Toronto for a second time

Canada Post workers are still off the job this week, as rotating strikes affect various cities across the country.

Toronto and the GTA were hit hard for two days by the strike a few weeks ago, but it looks like Canada's largest city is going to be hit again.

This is because almost a dozen smaller cities are now on strike, and many of them work out of Toronto's huge sorting facility.

About 4,500 more people joined picket lines today in places like Chatham, Clinton, Georgetown, Milton, Orangeville, Port Hope, Stratford, Strathroy, Tillsonburg, Wingham, and Woodstock.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers and Canada Post have failed to reach an agreement thus far. The CUPW is seeking job protection and an end to forced overtime. Neither looks ready to finish their stand-off anytime soon.