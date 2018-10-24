City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canada post strike

Canada Post is on strike in Toronto again today

City
Staff
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It may take another day to receive those cheetos you ordered on Amazon, as Canada Post is on strike for the second day in the city. 

The rotating strike is affecting different cities at various times, and the walk-off in the GTA began yesterday at 12:01 a.m.

Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers are yet to come to any agreement, with both sides making offers and receiving negative responses. 

About 9,000 postal workers are currently striking in the GTA, where no mail is being delivered or picked up. Scarborough is excluded from this (lucky them). 

Union president Mike Palecek says the growing nature of postal work requires a change in how Canada Post operates, and that's not happening. The union is also calling for better job security and safety assurance, as well as an end to forced overtime. 

The union has also stated that a strike in the GTA affects the rest of the country, as it is a central processing hub for the rest of Canada.

The Crown corporation is saying every effort will be made to minimize disruption for customers. 

Lead photo by

Andy Carroll

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Pearson Airport in Toronto adds cannabis disposal bins

Toronto taking baby steps to add more affordable housing

Canada Post is on strike in Toronto again today

TTC subway stations closing for construction work this weekend

Toronto family reunited with Muffy the stolen dog

Ontario government pulls funding for new Ryerson campus in Brampton

Vote for your favourites in 15 new best of categories

Ontario freezing minimum wage for almost three years