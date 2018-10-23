Canada Post is now on strike in Toronto

Canada Post workers are currently operating under a rotating strike. As the days continue, the strike will affect different cities and locales.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. this morning, the strike moved to Toronto and the GTA, excluding Scarborough. The GTA-based strike will see almost 9,000 workers off the job.

Edmonton, Windsor, Halifax, and Victoria were all affected yesterday.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is striking to demand better job security, an end to forced overtime, and health and safety policies.

A statement from the union states that Toronto is a "key processing hub for mail and parcels in Canada." Therefore, the GTA strike will affect much of the rest of the country.

Both sides are still at the bargaining table, but an end is not currently in sight.